A gift from Erling Haaland and love of smoothies - Rise of League of Ireland's 16-year-old star

MANCHESTER CITY MADE their move for Mason Melia around this time last year.

He was still on amateur terms with St Patrick’s Athletic because he was not yet 16.

Aged 15 years and 281 days, the boy from Newtownmountkennedy in County Wicklow had already made history as the youngest scorer in League of Ireland history when he came off the bench to net against UCD on 30 June, 2023.

On Thursday night at Tallaght Stadium he led the line against Istanbul Başakşehir in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off with a confidence and maturity that makes it clear why City acted so quickly.

Others had already taken note and more will now, especially if Stephen Kenny’s side can pull off the greatest result in the club’s history in Turkey next Wednesday and qualify for the group stages.

While there have been rumours of a move to Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, it was the City Football Group that put a serious plan in place for the Republic of Ireland underage international last season.

Due to Brexit, a move to the Premier League champions was off the table until he turned 18.

Lommel SK, who play in Belgium’s second-tier Challenger Pro League, was offered to the teenager instead.

CFG rolled out the red carpet with Melia’s parents, Martin and Pamela, travelling over to get the pitch for their son’s future. It helps that his uncle, former Republic of Ireland defender Clive Clarke, acts as his agent.

There was no trial, no training or in-house match to take a closer look. A contract was offered as CFG wanted to finalise a long-term deal that would secure his financial future.

A sweetner of a signed Erling Haaland jersey was also thrown into the mix.

Advertisement

As tempting as it was, the decision was made that the time was not right.

Mason Melia of St Patrick's Athletic in action on Thursday. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“Everyone will know when Mason is ready to go,” a source said.

Melia stayed in contact with St Pat’s throughout the CFG interest. Three days before the FAI Cup final he signed a professional contract at Richmond Park until the end of the 2026 season. There is no buyout or release clause included.

If he sees it through to its duration he will be 19 years old.

Melia had a relationship with St Pat’s since the age of 11. It was then, playing for St Joseph’s Boys in Sallynoggin, that he came on the club’s radar.

They tried to get him involved with their U13 League of Ireland academy side but Melia and his parents decided that Bray Wanderers was a better fit closer to home.

One season with Bray was enough for Pat’s to realise they couldn’t wait any longer. Director of football Ger O’Brien had built up trust with the family and a pathway to the first-team was laid out.

So, too, was the development plan for how the club planned on developing his game.

Not that it’s all been smooth sailing.

“He’s still learning his trade, he still has things to work on and we’ll continue to work on aspects on he needs to work on,” Kenny said after Melia’s coming-of-age performance on Thursday.

“He’s just learning about professionalism and what you need to do. He didn’t like to have breakfast, he used to come into training without breakfast from Newtownmountkennedy, he didn’t want to have breakfast in the morning.

“So again, we’re just working on all these things, where he is learning different parts, now he’s full of his smoothies, all that kind of stuff because he didn’t like digesting stuff. He’s learning about being a player, he’s in a good working environment.”

His mother does the two-hour round trip to and from training every day, and the nature of the extended European run means the Pat’s players have had roughly one day off in the last few weeks.

When he signed his professional contract the decision was taken with his family to leave school after his Junior Certificate. Some will naturally make comparisons to Evan Ferguson and how he came through at Bohemians before moving to the Premier League.

In training, captain Joe Redmond and defensive partner Tom Grivosti make sure every session is demanding on the young forward. Fellow centre backs Luke Turner and Conor Keeley also play their part in that regard.

“He gets kicked around but deals with it,” a source added.

Mason Melia celebrates a goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The age profile of the club’s other strikers – Aidan Keena is 25, Cian Kavanagh is 21 and Michael Noonan is also 16 – means there is not that experienced older pro, someone like an Eoin Doyle or Padraig Amond to help guide him.

First-team coach Sean O’Connor has continued the work that was being done under Kenny’s predecessor Jon Daly, and the former Ireland boss has been credited within the club for adding another layer of detail.

Melia missed the target with an early header on Thursday but responded by producing his most all-round performance to date.

“Mistakes affect everyone and that is part and parcel of football, but it wasn’t a mistake,” Kenny said.

“It’s not an easy chance. But I think he put in a very good performance in all aspects of his play, he was a threat against the centre backs, with his back to goal which was good to see because he’s always going to be a threat on the last line, and he couldn’t get that shot off when he ran through that time, that is an area of improvement for him.

“We’re working on aspects he still needs to improve on. But I’ve personally not had it as a manager, someone so young who has come in and done so well. I’ve not had that before.”

Kenny will hope he has him for the next two seasons, as Melia has already shown he’s in no rush to leave unless he feels ready, and the move is right.