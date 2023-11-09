Boost for St Pat's as highly-rated teenager signs three-year deal

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced that highly-rated teenager Mason Melia has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Melia will remain at Richmond Park until the end of the 2026 season after signing a three-year deal.

The 16-year-old has scored three goals in the 12 games he has played to date, becoming the youngest scorer in League of Ireland history at the age of 15.

He also became the youngest ever league starter for St Pat’s when he lined out against Shamrock Rovers last month and had attracted interest from several clubs with his recent rapid progress.

Melia joined the St Pat’s Academy in January 2022 from Bray Wanderers and quickly progressed, playing for the U15s, U17s and U19s in his first season in The Academy.

He starred for the Ireland U17 side this summer, scoring twice in a group game against Hungary before they lost the Euros quarter-final against Spain.

St Pat’s face Bohemians in the FAI Cup final on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium.

“It feels amazing to be officially signed and I’m looking forward to the next three years, I’ve made this commitment and I’m really happy,” Melia told the St Pat’s website.

It’s been a really good two years so far at Pat’s, I felt very quickly after joining that this is the place I wanted to be and I knew I’d progress here, I’ve played for the U15s, U17s, U19s and the First Team.

Scoring my first senior goal against UCD and becoming the youngest ever League of Ireland scorer was an amazing feeling, it’s one of the great achievements I’ve had so nd I’m really looking forward to what’s to come.”