This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You shut up and I’ll talk' - Juventus boss Allegri storms off after dramatic TV interview

Massimiliano Allegri has been criticised for his tactics, but he believes his success speaks for itself.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 11:08 AM
56 minutes ago 2,071 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4609934

JUVENTUS MANAGER MASSIMILIANO Allegri hit back at criticism regarding his playing style by reminding his detractors that he has won six Serie A titles.

Former Inter defender Daniele Adani took aim at a number of Italian coaches in Europe for what he perceives to be a negative approach to matches.

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Allianz Stadium Allegri has won five consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Allegri was among those to be accused of setting out his side in the wrong manner after Juventus crashed out of the Champions League with an aggregate defeat to Ajax in the quarter-finals, losing the second leg 2-1 having taken the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter on Saturday, leaving the Italian champions with one win in their last five matches, though that solitary 2-1 victory over Fiorentina sealed an eighth successive Serie A title for the Bianconeri, five of those coming during Allegri’s five years in charge.

The 51-year-old also won a Scudetto during his spell at AC Milan, which he used as ammunition to respond to outspoken Sky Sport Italia pundit Adani.

“In Italy, everyone has become a theorist of football and that is a real problem, like you reading your books,” he said in an interview with the Italian broadcaster.

“Now you shut up and I’ll talk, you don’t know anything about football.

“You just sit there behind the desk, you read your books, but you don’t know anything about the practicality of the sport. I’ve won six Scudetti.

“Against Ajax, we suffered with their counter-attacks, not their style of football, and that made it look as if they had an extraordinary game, whereas they were better in Amsterdam.

“The same goes for tonight. It’s natural that when you misplace a lot of passes, you run risks.

“Sometimes you need to improvise and the idea you had in July has to change completely. There is a difference between playing well and winning, but it’s not as small as it seems.”

Juventus return to action with a home match against local rivals Torino on Friday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie