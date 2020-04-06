This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Masters moves to November 2020 in rescheduled golf calendar

2020 PGA Championship moved to August with US Open pencilled in for September.

By AFP Monday 6 Apr 2020, 5:25 PM
3 hours ago 2,073 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5068175
November reign: could Tiger do it again at Augusta?
Image: UPI/PA Images
Image: UPI/PA Images

GOLF’S US-BASED Majors have announced rescheduled dates for later this year — including a November slot for the 2020 Masters at Augusta.

In the wake of the decision to cancel The Open Championship entirely this year, the PGA Championship is now scheduled to be played August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The US Open will now take place from September 17-20, with the Ryder Cup to be contested one week later at Whistling Straits as scheduled.

The Masters, which was to have been played this week at Augusta National, has been rescheduled for November 12-15.

In a joint statement by golf’s major tournaments, tours and sanctioning bodies, officials stressed that competitions would be conducted only if conditions were safe enough to do so without a health threat.

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic,” the statement said. ”

We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organisation will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.”

The release also included a partial schedule of top events for the remainder of the US PGA Tour campaign.

The US tour’s regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, North Carolina, will be played from 13-16 August with the season-ending tour playoffs to follow over the next three weeks — The Northern Trust at TPC Boston, the BMW Championships in suburban Chicago and the Tour Championship on 4-7 September, concluding on the US Labor Day holiday.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

