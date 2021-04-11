Strong start by Lowry in final round as he chases top 10 finish at the Masters

SHANE LOWRY HAS made a strong start to the final round of the Masters at Augusta with early birdies on his front nine pushing him up the leaderboard.

The 2019 Open champion dropped a shot on the first hole but recovered brilliantly with birdies on the par-five 2nd and then picked up shots at a pair of par-fours, the 5th and the 7th. He is currently just outside the top ten on two-under for the tournament.

The leaders are all teeing off over the next hour with Jon Rahm and 2018 champion Patrick Reed amongst the early movers. Both players eagled the second today with Rahm also firing a birdie at the 1st.

Jon Rahm has had a strong start to the final round.

Leader Hideki Matsuyama is four shots clear on 11-under and tees off at 7.40pm with Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris on the group behind him on seven-under.

The only Asian man to win a major title was South Korea’s Yang Yong-eun at the 2009 PGA Championship.

World number 25 Matsuyama hasn’t won since the 2017 WGC Akron tournament, but 87 starts later, he will try to match the triumph from his only other 54-hole outright US PGA lead, at WGC Shanghai in 2016.

