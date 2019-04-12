This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DeChambeau maintains slim Masters lead as Lowry falters

Rory McIlroy is due to get his second round underway soon.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Apr 2019, 6:41 PM
32 minutes ago 1,192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4589935
DeChambeau holds the leaderboard advantage at Augusta.
Image: Matt Slocum
DeChambeau holds the leaderboard advantage at Augusta.
DeChambeau holds the leaderboard advantage at Augusta.
Image: Matt Slocum

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WAS clinging to a one-shot lead early in the second round of the Masters on Friday as overnight co-leader Brooks Koepka faltered.

DeChambeau birdied both par-5s on Augusta National’s front nine and stretched his lead to two, but a bogey at the ninth saw him make the turn at six-under for the tournament — one shot in front of Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and Australian Jason Day.

Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, who started the day one off the lead, had a birdie and two bogeys in his first eight holes, finding trees on both sides of the fairway at eight to fall three-adrift on four-under.

Patton Kizzire was the leader in the clubhouse on four-under after a second straight 70.

England’s Ian Poulter was four-under through 10 and Koepka was also three back after two birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in his first six holes.

Rory McIlroy, aiming to rebound from a first-round 73, was in the final group at 7pm Irish time.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, has dropped a further two shots on the front nine of his second round, the Irishman now at eight-over par.

Live scores available here>

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie