DeChambeau maintains slim Masters lead as Lowry falters

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WAS clinging to a one-shot lead early in the second round of the Masters on Friday as overnight co-leader Brooks Koepka faltered.

DeChambeau birdied both par-5s on Augusta National’s front nine and stretched his lead to two, but a bogey at the ninth saw him make the turn at six-under for the tournament — one shot in front of Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and Australian Jason Day.

Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, who started the day one off the lead, had a birdie and two bogeys in his first eight holes, finding trees on both sides of the fairway at eight to fall three-adrift on four-under.

Patton Kizzire was the leader in the clubhouse on four-under after a second straight 70.

England’s Ian Poulter was four-under through 10 and Koepka was also three back after two birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in his first six holes.

Rory McIlroy, aiming to rebound from a first-round 73, was in the final group at 7pm Irish time.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, has dropped a further two shots on the front nine of his second round, the Irishman now at eight-over par.

