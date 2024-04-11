Thunderstorms set to wreak havoc on opening round of Masters

PLAY ON THE first day of the 88th Masters could be disrupted by the weather as Rory McIlroy makes another attempt to complete the career grand slam in Augusta.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and winds gusting up to 45mph are all in the forecast as golf’s first major of the year gets under way on Thursday afternoon.

McIlroy tees-off in a heavyweight group that also features world number one – and heavy tournament favourite – Scottie Scheffler at 8.42pm (Irish time)

Honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson are due get proceedings under way at 12.40pm (Irish time) with the first group teeing off 20 minutes later.

Scheffler, seeking his second title in three seasons, was in a group with four-time major winner McIlroy, who would complete a career grand slam with a Masters triumph, and Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, chasing his first major victory.

By taking the green jacket, McIlroy would join a select group including Woods, Nicklaus, Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan. McIlroy has not won a major in 10 years but has learned he needs patience at Augusta National.

“This golf course gets you to chase things a little more than other golf courses,” he said. “It always tempts you to do something you think you can do and I’m pretty confident in my golf game. I think I can do most things.

“Sometimes you just have to take the conservative route and be a little more disciplined and patient.”

Scheffler, who won twice and finished second last month in PGA events, could join Woods as the only players to win the Masters twice while atop the rankings.

“The winds are going to be pretty high and it swirls like crazy around this place,” he said. “You have to stay so patient and trust in all aspects of your game.”

A cold front is forecast to bring a band of rain and scattered thunderstorms through the region between 6am-1pm local time today.

Heavy rainfall and occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated over this period.

A lull in precipitation should occur behind the cold front between 1-4pm before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms drift back into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Additional reporting – © AFP 2024