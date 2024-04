RORY MCILROY WILL play alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds of the Masters.

McIlroy, ranked number two in the world, will play alongside the number one ranked golfer in Scheffler, the 2022 champion at Augusta, and Schauffele, who is ranked fifth.

That trio will tee off at 3.42pm (Irish time) on Thursday, before a 6.48pm start for Friday’s second round.

More to follow…