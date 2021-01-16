BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Yan Bingtao beats defending champ Bingham to book Masters final spot

The 20-year-old faces John Higgins in tomorrow’s final.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 11:40 PM
32 minutes ago 278 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327446
Yan Bingtao is closing in on a maiden title
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Yan Bingtao is closing in on a maiden title
Yan Bingtao is closing in on a maiden title
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

YAN BINGTAO EDGED out defending champion Stuart Bingham 6-5 to book his place in the Masters final.

The 20-year-old, who had seen off Neil Robertson and Stephen Maguire in previous rounds, produced another composed display to fight back from two frames behind and move to within one more victory of a maiden major title.

After Yan had levelled the match at 1-1 with a clearance of 94, Bingham produced two half-century breaks on his way to opening up a 4-2 lead.

The Chinese world number 11, however, started his comeback in the seventh frame with a run of 63 before a 100 break in the ninth saw him move 5-4 in front.

Bingham, who beat Shaun Murphy 6-3 in their quarter-final, edged a tense 10th frame 72-61, having battled back from 57-4 behind.

Yan, though, regained his composure in the decider, building a superb break of 65 which left Bingham needing snookers and eventually conceding the frame and with it the match.

He will play John Higgins in the final after Higgins beat David Gilbert 6-4 in tonight’s second semi-final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yan told BBC Sport: “Today I played very good, with so many excellent long pots. I made some good breaks and controlled the cue ball.”

Bingham paid tribute to Yan’s “unbelievable” performance.

“I think from 4-2, he did not leave me anything and everything was hard work,” Bingham said.

“I am just disappointed because I felt that I did not play that great, but, in the same breath, Yan played really well from 4-2, so hats off to him.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie