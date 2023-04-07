Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
# inclement weather
Two trees fall on course and play suspended amid thunderstorms at the Masters
Nobody was injured when two trees fell by the seventeenth tee.
2.4k
2
Updated 8 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago

TWO TREES BY the seventeenth tee at Augusta National were felled amid a thunderstorm that forced the suspension of play on the second day of the Masters. 

Thunderstorms were forecast for Friday afternoon, and play was initially suspended at 3:07pm (8:07pm Irish time) and the grounds were evacuated. Play resumed 21 minutes later, however, though with heavy winds swirling around the course, another suspension of play was announced at 4:22 p.m.

There followed another announcement stating that play was suspended for the rest of the day, with the second round due to be completed on Saturday morning, with play set to resume at 8am (1pm Irish time.) 

Amid strong winds on the course, two trees were felled by the 17th tee, with the Masters confirming nobody was injured. 

The suspension came with with 39 players yet to complete their second rounds.

American Brooks Koepka had the early clubhouse lead, three strokes ahead of Spain’s third-ranked Jon Rahm, who still had the back nine to finish, and four strokes ahead of US Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Rory McIlroy is likely to miss the cut after a round of five-over. 

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     