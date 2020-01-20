This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Masterson's display in win over Leeds prompts u-turn from QPR boss

The Ireland U21 defender marked his full Championship debut with a very impressive performance.

By Paul Dollery Monday 20 Jan 2020, 3:43 PM
58 minutes ago 2,532 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4972619
QPR defender Conor Masterson (file pic).
Image: Mark Kerton/EMPICS Sport
QPR defender Conor Masterson (file pic).
QPR defender Conor Masterson (file pic).
Image: Mark Kerton/EMPICS Sport

QUEENS PARK RANGERS manager Mark Warburton admitted that Conor Masterson has forced him into a change of heart over a potential loan move for the Irish defender during the January transfer window.

Warburton said a fortnight ago that there’s “a very good chance” Masterson will temporarily leave the Championship club this month in order to increase his exposure to competitive senior football elsewhere.

However, the Republic of Ireland U21 international appears to have prompted a u-turn from the QPR boss with his performance in his full Championship debut.

Masterson earned the man-of-the-match award in his first league start, which came in Saturday’s home game against second-placed Leeds United.

The 21-year-old centre-back produced a very impressive display, playing all 90 minutes of a 1-0 victory as Leeds failed to capitalise on an opportunity to regain top spot.

“Probably not after that,” Warburton said, when asked if he’s still considering sending Masterson out on loan. “It’s stating the obvious, but probably not.”

A taste of first-team action at QPR had been a long time coming for Masterson, who joined the club last summer after being released by Liverpool.

The Kildare native made his debut for his new club in a 5-1 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup third round earlier this month, before coming off the bench at half-time in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the Championship.

“He did well against Swansea, did well in the second half at Brentford and deserved to start,” Warburton added. “A lot of thought went into that. Toni Leistner was fit, Ryan Manning was fit and a lot of thought went into whether it was the right thing to play Conor.

“But you saw his response today. He was excellent for a young player. He was asked to plug a gap, did really well and you take your chances when they come along — that’s football, that’s life in general.”

Masterson is currently a member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad. He won 10 caps for Stephen Kenny’s side in 2019. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie