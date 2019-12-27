This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Match that was abandoned after player called a 'Nazi' to resume

Rayo Vallecano will play Albacete in an empty stadium following an incident involving Roman Zozulya.

By AFP Friday 27 Dec 2019, 7:39 PM
45 minutes ago 2,329 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4948456
Roman Zozulya (file pic).
Image: Ariel Schalit
Roman Zozulya (file pic).
Roman Zozulya (file pic).
Image: Ariel Schalit

THE SPANISH FOOTBALL federation on Friday ordered the second division match suspended in mid-December after Rayo Vallecano fans called Albacete’s Roman Zozulya a “Nazi” to be completed in an empty stadium.

The game was stopped during the first half and then suspended at the interval after Rayo supporters directed “repeated insults and chants” at Ukrainian Zozulya, the federation announced.

Rayo were also fined €18,000 and will have to play two matches with the section of the stadium where the chanting took place closed.

Zozulya, 30, joined Rayo on loan in 2017 from Real Betis but never made an appearance for the club after his spell was cut short due to opposition from Rayo fans who protested against Zozulya’s alleged links to the far right.

Rayo are based in the working class Vallecas neighbourhood of Madrid, and their fans are known for left-wing activism.

After the abuse he received at the 15 December game Zozulya got support from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who described him as “not only a cool football player but a true patriot”.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie