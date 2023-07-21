Advertisement
Belga News Agency/Alamy Live Mohoric, right, edged out Friday's photo finish.
# Le Tour
Mohoric denies Asgreen back-to-back stages in Tour de France photo finish
Runaway race leader Jonas Vingegaard retains the yellow jersey.
36 minutes ago

SLOVENIAN MATEJ MOHORIC won a photo finish for stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday after a late escape following the 173 km run from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny.

The Bahrain Victorious rider finished just ahead of Thursday’s stage winner Kasper Asgreen and Australian Ben O’Connor. Runaway race leader Jonas Vingegaard retains the yellow jersey.

“I gave it all because I didn’t want to get back on the bus tonight with any regrets,” said Mohoric after his third Tour stage victory.

Run through the narrow country roads of the pretty Ain region in eastern France, a blistering pace of almost 50kph was set with the mild temperature around 22C, a drop from a few days ago.

Mohoric claimed a third stage win for the Bahrain team after Pello Bilbao and Wout Poels also picked up wins on this tour.

