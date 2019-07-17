This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mathieu Bastareaud has a new club

The discarded French centre has joined Lyon until the end of the World Cup.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 9:26 PM
58 minutes ago 5,125 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4729155
Mathieu Bastareaud (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mathieu Bastareaud (file pic).
Mathieu Bastareaud (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DISCARDED FRENCH CENTRE Mathieu Bastareaud will join Lyon in the French Top 14 until the end of the World Cup, the club said on Wednesday.

Bastareaud will be joining New York’s Rugby United for six months in December. He was released last week by Toulon after eight seasons at the club.

“If he has built a reputation for his power and rugby skill, Mathieu Bastareaud, who was the captain of Toulon from 2017, is also a leader,” Lyon said in a statement.

The 30-year-old, who played for France 54 times, had a gap in his calendar after he was omitted in June from the preliminary French squad for the World Cup in Japan (20 September-November 20).

At Lyon, a Top 14 semi-finalist for the past two seasons, he will work with Pierre Mignoni, his coach at Toulon from 2011 to 2015.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie