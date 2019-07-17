Mathieu Bastareaud has a new club

DISCARDED FRENCH CENTRE Mathieu Bastareaud will join Lyon in the French Top 14 until the end of the World Cup, the club said on Wednesday.

Bastareaud will be joining New York’s Rugby United for six months in December. He was released last week by Toulon after eight seasons at the club.

“If he has built a reputation for his power and rugby skill, Mathieu Bastareaud, who was the captain of Toulon from 2017, is also a leader,” Lyon said in a statement.

The 30-year-old, who played for France 54 times, had a gap in his calendar after he was omitted in June from the preliminary French squad for the World Cup in Japan (20 September-November 20).

At Lyon, a Top 14 semi-finalist for the past two seasons, he will work with Pierre Mignoni, his coach at Toulon from 2011 to 2015.

