This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mathieu Bastareaud to join Major League Rugby's New York

The Toulon man will join New York Rugby United for a season before seeing out the final year of his contract with his parent club.

By AFP Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 8:45 PM
21 minutes ago 1,330 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4610462
The big centre will play in the Big Apple.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The big centre will play in the Big Apple.
The big centre will play in the Big Apple.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FRENCH STAR MATHIEU Bastareaud is set to become the biggest name to play club rugby in the United States after the centre announced on Sunday he will move to New York after this year’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old will join New York Rugby United in Major League Rugby for one season on loan, before returning to his current club Toulon for the final season of his contract.

“I’ve decided to join New York after the World Cup,” he told Canal+ after Toulon’s Top 14 win over Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

“I wanted a change. It’s the best compromise for me in terms of my family life and life experience.”

Bastareaud, capped 54 times by France, had been linked with a possible move to Super Rugby and South African franchise Sharks.

But he will follow former England back Ben Foden in making the switch to the US, who have qualified for a sixth straight World Cup appearance in Japan in September.

“Mathieu Bastareaud is a guy apart. He has made history at this club and has given a lot,” said Toulon manager Patrice Collazo.

“He needs to see something else and breathe a little bit. He’s going to discover New York.

“He’ll be a different man on his return. In the last three games (of the season), I want to see a great Mathieu Bastareaud.”

France get their 2019 World Cup campaign underway against Argentina in Tokyo on 21 September, before further Pool C matches against England, the United States and Tonga.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie