Mathieu Raynal. Alamy Stock Photo
Final whistle

French referee Mathieu Raynal to retire after July Tests

The 42-year-old has taken charge of games at two World Cups, eight Six Nations and five Rugby Championships.
15 minutes ago

FRENCH INTERNATIONAL REFEREE Mathieu Raynal will retire after July’s Test window, World Rugby announced today.

Raynal has taken charge of games at two Rugby World Cups, eight Six Nations and five Rugby Championships.

The 42-year-old will referee his 50th and final Test match later this year, becoming the 13th official to reach the landmark.

“This sport has given me a lot and refereeing it at the highest level for all these years has been a privilege and a great honour,” Raynal said.

“After 18 years in the professional game and almost 350 games refereed, the end of the season will be time to bring to an end an activity which I have deeply loved and which has given me unforgettable experiences on pitches all around the world,” he added.

Author
AFP
