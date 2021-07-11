Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Masters champion to miss The Open after testing positive for Covid-19

Hideki Matsuyama is symptom-free but PCR tests have continued to show positive results.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 10:39 AM
Matsuyama was victorious at Augusta in April.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REIGNING MASTERS CHAMPIONS Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 149th Open at Royal St George’s after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

The Japanese golfer tested positive ahead of the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 2 July and has been self-isolating since.

He is currently symptom-free but subsequent PCR tests have continued to show positive results.

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open,” said Matsuyama in a statement.

“Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I feel badly missing The Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrews next year. I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”

Matsuyama, 29, has been replaced in the competition by American Harold Varner III.

