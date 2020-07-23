This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Matt Doherty gives back with significant donation to FAI-ETB course in Cabra

The Wolves defender has donated laptops and GPS systems worth around €15,000.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 12:49 PM
File photo of Matt Doherty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of Matt Doherty.
File photo of Matt Doherty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WOLVES AND REPUBLIC of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has made a significant donation to the FAI-ETB course in Cabra that helped to launch his career. 

The course – previously known as a Fás course -  gives young players an opportunity to train full time while also pursuing educational qualifications to fall back on should their dream of a professional football contract not materialise. 

Doherty is a graduate of the Cabra course, where he trained under Harry McCue and Gino Brazil, both of whom are former League of Ireland professionals.

Along with representatives Gestifute (the agency founded by superagent Jorge Mendes) and Polaris Sports, Doherty today announced a donation of 24 laptops, 24 GPS systems and a motion camera, at a cost understood to be around €15,000. 

“I was 16 at the time and out of school and not up to much, and [the course] gave me the opportunity to train full-time for a year, to get more education and the gym work that went with it that benefitted me a lot”, said Doherty. 

“To Harry, Gino, and the course, I am hugely appreciative for what you were able to do for me in those 12 months, and I advise anyone who gets the opportunity to go into that course, to take it with both hands.

“Myself, along with Polaris and Gestifute have decided to donate 24 laptops, 24 GPS systems with a motion camera to take the course to the next level on and off the pitch. We hope you enjoy it and I’m sure Harry and the crew will put it to good use.” 

Doherty’s fellow Irish internationals Enda Stevens and Kevin Long are also graduates of an FAI-ETB course. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

