BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens ruled out of Qatar friendly

Neither player has travelled with the squad to Hungary for tomorrow’s game.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 29 Mar 2021, 11:22 AM
42 minutes ago 1,154 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394810
Matt Doherty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Matt Doherty.
Matt Doherty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MATT DOHERTY AND Enda Stevens have been withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for tomorrow’s friendly with Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary. 

The squad landed in Hungary last night but did so without the starting wing-backs from their previous two games. Doherty was taken off at half-time of Saturday’s defeat to Luxembourg with an injury, while Stevens was assessed after the game and it was decided he would not travel. 

Qatar have been added to Ireland’s five-team World Cup qualifying group to play a series of friendly matches against the Group A side otherwise facing a fallow matchday. The games have been arranged to help Qatar prepare for the 2022 World Cup, for which they have qualified automatically as hosts. 

They have won both of their friendly games to date, a 2-1 win against Azerbaijan following a 1-0 win against Luxembourg. 

Republic of Ireland Squad – Qatar Friendly

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).
Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie