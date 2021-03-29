Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens ruled out of Qatar friendly

MATT DOHERTY AND Enda Stevens have been withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for tomorrow’s friendly with Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary.

The squad landed in Hungary last night but did so without the starting wing-backs from their previous two games. Doherty was taken off at half-time of Saturday’s defeat to Luxembourg with an injury, while Stevens was assessed after the game and it was decided he would not travel.

Qatar have been added to Ireland’s five-team World Cup qualifying group to play a series of friendly matches against the Group A side otherwise facing a fallow matchday. The games have been arranged to help Qatar prepare for the 2022 World Cup, for which they have qualified automatically as hosts.

They have won both of their friendly games to date, a 2-1 win against Azerbaijan following a 1-0 win against Luxembourg.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Qatar Friendly

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).