Matt Doherty breaks the deadlock at Wembley to give Wolves the lead in FA Cup semi-final

MATT DOHERTY MAY have written his name into history after giving Wolves the lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Watford.

The Dubliner popped up at the back post to get his head on the end of Jonny’s curled delivery, notching a precise low effort beyond the reach of Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to make it 1-0.

It is the defender’s seventh goal in all compeititions so far this season, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s men currently 1-0 ahead at half-time.

