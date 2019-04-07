Matt Doherty breaks the deadlock at Wembley to give Wolves the lead in FA Cup semi-final

MATT DOHERTY MAY have written his name into history after giving Wolves the lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Watford.
The Dubliner popped up at the back post to get his head on the end of Jonny’s curled delivery, notching a precise low effort beyond the reach of Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to make it 1-0.
It is the defender’s seventh goal in all compeititions so far this season, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s men currently 1-0 ahead at half-time.
💥 | @MattDoherty20 heads @Wolves in front!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/503fWWCANJ— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 7, 2019
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (1)