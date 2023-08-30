Matt Doherty ruled out of France qualifier after UEFA increase suspension

MATT DOHERTY HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier with France next week after UEFA increased his suspension at a meeting of their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body last month.

The defender was sent off in second-half injury time of the 2-1 defeat to Greece in June after knocking Giorgos Tzavellas to the ground and then confronting Kostas Tsimikas in the aftermath.

Advertisement

Doherty was shown a red card by referee Harald Lechner, who the Dubliner later branded as ‘arrogant’, and served a ban for the win over Gibraltar in Dublin a few days later.

However, any hopes that the 31-year-old would be available for the trip to Paris were dealt a blow at a disciplinary meeting on 25 July.

UEFA have confirmed that he must serve a two-game suspension for his ‘unsporting conduct’, while the Greek FA were also hit with fines totalling €35,250 for some home supporters invading the field of play, lighting fireworks and the use of laser pointers.

Doherty’s unavailability is a blow for manager Stephen Kenny, who tomorrow names his squad for the double header with the French and Netherlands.

He is already without captain Seamus Coleman for both fixtures and must now plan for one half of the international window without another recognised right-sided defender.