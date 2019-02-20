Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

IRELAND DEFENDER MATT Doherty said he is “living the dream” as the 26-year-old continues to enjoy a stand-out debut season in Premier League football, with many suggesting the Dubliner could potentially find himself named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The full-back moved to Wolves in 2010 after impressing Mick McCarthy while playing against his side for Bohemians during a pre-season friendly, going from strength-to-strength ever since.

He was named Wolves’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season in 2016 and was instrumental as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side secured promotion to the Premier League last season.

Speaking to RTÉ 2fm’s GameOn on Wednesday evening, he said that he has been thoroughly enjoying his debut season in the English top-flight.

“I’m in a rich vein of form. Everything I do seems to come off. I’m playing every weekend; it’s a dream come true for me,” he said.

Doherty has scored six goals in all competitions for Wolves this season. Source: EMPICS Sport

“The manager obviously believes in me. I play almost every game, even in the cup competitions. I’m absolutely over the moon with his comments. It is nice to get the manager’s recognition and the fact that he is playing me.”

The defender did not make his international debut for Ireland until March 2018 and made just five appearances under Martin O’Neill. In contrast, his club recently rewarded Doherty’s form, extending his contract until 2023 alongside captain Conor Coady — with both men currently Wolves’ longest serving players.

His performances this season could potentially attract the attention of bigger clubs both in the Premier League and abroad, however Doherty insists that he is exactly where he wants to be with Wolves at this moment having extended his current deal.

“I’m totally unsure on that,” Doherty said when asked about potential interest from other clubs. “There was no interest on my behalf to do that. We’re seventh in the Premier League right now.

The 27-year-old made his Ireland debut last March. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“For me, there’s no better place at the moment than to be at Wolves with the manager and the formation we’re playing — it suits me down to the ground. I know people say the grass is greener on the other side, but I’m happy at Wolves to stay here for a while.”

The Dubliner added that he hopes to continue to improve on his current form.

“This is only my first season in the Premier League. I still have to prove myself that I can continue to do it and show that it’s not just a one-season thing. I need to be able to show people that I can play consistently in the Premier League week-in, week-out.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

