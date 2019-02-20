This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

The Dubliner has been enjoying a stand-out campaign at Molineux in his debut Premier League season.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:48 PM
22 minutes ago 553 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4504720
Doherty pictured in action against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.
Image: Mike Egerton
Doherty pictured in action against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.
Doherty pictured in action against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.
Image: Mike Egerton

IRELAND DEFENDER MATT Doherty said he is “living the dream” as the 26-year-old continues to enjoy a stand-out debut season in Premier League football, with many suggesting the Dubliner could potentially find himself named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The full-back moved to Wolves in 2010 after impressing Mick McCarthy while playing against his side for Bohemians during a pre-season friendly, going from strength-to-strength ever since.

He was named Wolves’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season in 2016 and was instrumental as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side secured promotion to the Premier League last season.

Speaking to RTÉ 2fm’s GameOn on Wednesday evening, he said that he has been thoroughly enjoying his debut season in the English top-flight.

“I’m in a rich vein of form. Everything I do seems to come off. I’m playing every weekend; it’s a dream come true for me,” he said.

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Doherty has scored six goals in all competitions for Wolves this season. Source: EMPICS Sport

“The manager obviously believes in me. I play almost every game, even in the cup competitions. I’m absolutely over the moon with his comments. It is nice to get the manager’s recognition and the fact that he is playing me.”

The defender did not make his international debut for Ireland until March 2018 and made just five appearances under Martin O’Neill. In contrast, his club recently rewarded Doherty’s form, extending his contract until 2023 alongside captain Conor Coady — with both men currently Wolves’ longest serving players.

His performances this season could potentially attract the attention of bigger clubs both in the Premier League and abroad, however Doherty insists that he is exactly where he wants to be with Wolves at this moment having extended his current deal.

“I’m totally unsure on that,” Doherty said when asked about potential interest from other clubs. “There was no interest on my behalf to do that. We’re seventh in the Premier League right now.

Matt Doherty The 27-year-old made his Ireland debut last March. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“For me, there’s no better place at the moment than to be at Wolves with the manager and the formation we’re playing — it suits me down to the ground. I know people say the grass is greener on the other side, but I’m happy at Wolves to stay here for a while.”

The Dubliner added that he hopes to continue to improve on his current form.

“This is only my first season in the Premier League. I still have to prove myself that I can continue to do it and show that it’s not just a one-season thing. I need to be able to show people that I can play consistently in the Premier League week-in, week-out.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie