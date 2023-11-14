AFL-bound Longford teenager suffers ACL injury

CARLTON HAVE CONFIRMED that Irish AFL recruit Matt Duffy has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament [ACL].

The club say the Longford teenager is expected to be sidelined for the next 12 months after sustaining the knee injury during a Gaelic football match on home soil.

Duffy, 19, signed for Carlton in August, and had been in action for his club Dromard ahead of his departure for Australia.

“We really feel for Matt who had worked so hard to earn this opportunity, but we have told him we are committed to supporting him right throughout his recovery,” General Manager of Football Brad Lloyd said.

Irish recruit Matt Duffy will be sidelined for the next 12 months after unfortunately rupturing his ACL in Ireland. Thoughts are with you, Matt 💙 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 14, 2023

“Matt had been doing everything possible back home in Ireland to ensure when he officially joined the Club, he would be ready to handle the rigours of an AFL pre-season.

“It’s really unfortunate he will now be sidelined, however he will have all the resources he needs to ensure he makes a full recovery.”

Duffy spoke to The 42 after signing for Carlton alongside Kerry dual star Rob Monahan earlier this year.