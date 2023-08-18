Rising Kerry and Longford stars sign AFL deals with Carlton Blues

EMERGING GAA TALENTS in Kerry and Longford are bound for the AFL after signing deals with Carlton Blues as international rookies.

Kerry dual star Rob Monahan and Longford footballer Matt Duffy have both penned two-year contracts and will head link up with the side for pre-season training in November.

A statement on the team’s website reads that the club scouted the pair during a “recent trip to Ireland.”

Monahan, who plays football for Ardfert and hurling for Kilmoyley, was part of Tomás Ó Se’s Kerry U20 squad this year who captured the Munster title before bowing out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage against Sligo. Monahan missed out on the Munster final due to a red card which he received in the semi-final against Clare, a game where he scored 0-5.

He has also been earmarked for a breakthrough into the Kerry senior panel.

“Standing at 189cm tall, Monahan played an integral role for Kerry in the All-Ireland under-20 football championship,” the club statement reads about Monahan.

“Whilst a standout in high-level Gaelic football, Monahan has also excelled at hurling and rugby, displaying an impressive multi-faceted skillset that will transfer well to the AFL.”

Duffy plays for the Dromard club in Longford, and has been a player of interest to Carlton Blues in recent years. A former minor star for his county, he was first spotted by the AFL while playing for the Longford U20s in 2022.

The club statement describes Duffy as a “running machine” who won a 2km at the Irish trials. He becomes the second Longford native to sign for an AFL team following Mickey Quinn who joined Essendon in 2008.

Today, I feel . . . 𝑙𝑢𝑐𝑘𝑦.



This is exciting! Rob and Matt, welcome to the Carlton family 💙 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) August 17, 2023

“We are so excited to have Robert and Matt join the Blues next season. Both players are fantastic athletes and exceptional characters,” said Carlton’s Head of List Management Nick Austin about the double signing.

“Both will add depth to our midfield group, with Robert having the ability to play forward.

“While both have the skills to thrive in the AFL, we will invest heavily in their development whilst also supporting them in their transition to Australia.

“Their talent is really clear and we’re confident with our development pathway being really well established at the Club under Luke Power, we will provide Robert and Matt with all the support they need to thrive at IKON Park.”

