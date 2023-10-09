Fitzpatrick completes Alfred Dunhill double after winning team event with his mother

MATT FITZPATRICK COMPLETED a fantastic fortnight with victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as well as glory in the team event alongside mother Susan, just days after helping Europe lift the Ryder Cup.

The Englishman won his first point in his third Ryder Cup appearance in Europe’s 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States eight days ago and admitted he was in Scotland for a “free-wheeling” week at the all-star pro-am event.

But he produced rounds of 67-64-66 over Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews – in an event which was reduced to 54 holes and ran into Monday after a weekend washout – to finish at 19-under, three shots clear of fellow Englishmen Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate and defending champion Ryan Fox.

He also became just the second player after Pádraig Harrington to win the individual and team event in the same year after he and his mother Susan registered net scores of 64-58-59 to win by five shots at 35-under.

Fitzpatrick had been sat on his one-shot lead for two days after torrential rain left all three courses waterlogged over the weekend but showed no signs of rust as he birdied four of his first seven holes at St Andrews, with a bogey on the second.

That had him level at the top with Southgate who had made a fast start of his own but birdies at the 11th, 13th – courtesy of a long putt – 15th and last had him three shots ahead of Southgate and Kiwi Fox who fired rounds of 66 and 65 respectively.

Hollywood’s Tom McKibbin finished in a tie for 14th place, seven shots behind Fitzpatrick on 12-under, while Mark Power (-8, T44), John Murphy (-5, T84), and Pádraig Harrington (-3, T102) rounded out the Irish interest.