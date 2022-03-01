Munster fullback and Ulster native joining van Graan in Bath next season

MUNSTER FULLBACK MATT Gallagher will join Bath next season, the English Premiership side have confirmed.

The 25-year-old will link up with coach Johann van Graan, who is taking charge of Bath in the summer.

“He is ready to make a successful return to the Premiership and realise his full potential” a club statement read.

Bath also confirmed the signing of former Saracens player Niall Annett, who will arrive from Worcester Warriors.

“The 30-year-old Ulsterman has delivered consistently outstanding performances in the Premiership, often under the radar, and demonstrated strong leadership qualities,” said his new club.

South African Wesley White will also link up with van Graan’s side next season, in addition to new attack coach Joe Maddock.

