Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Giteau in action for the LA Giltinis in 2021. Alamy Stock Photo
going back to cali

Wallabies legend Matt Giteau comes out of retirement and returns to MLR at 41

‘This is definitely, definitely my last season,’ Giteau said upon signing for San Diego. ‘Wife made me promise.’
0
778
52 minutes ago

FORMER AUSTRALIA PLAYMAKER Matt Giteau said on Wednesday he was returning to rugby at the age of 41 after signing with San Diego Legion for the 2024 season of Major League Rugby (MLR).

Giteau, who played at three Rugby World Cups and won 103 caps for Australia, announced his retirement in February, having last appeared for former MLR club the LA Giltinis.

“This is definitely, definitely my last season… Wife made me promise,” Giteau wrote on social media.

“We are over the moon to secure Matt’s services for the upcoming season,” San Diego coach Danny Lee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He is a world-class player who will bring an incredible wealth of knowledge, a competitive attitude, and a drive to succeed with him that will no doubt spread throughout the squad.”

Giteau, who was key in Australia’s run to the 2015 World Cup final, won three European Cups after moving to French side Toulon before stints in Japan and the United States.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     