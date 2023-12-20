Wallabies legend Matt Giteau comes out of retirement and returns to MLR at 41

FORMER AUSTRALIA PLAYMAKER Matt Giteau said on Wednesday he was returning to rugby at the age of 41 after signing with San Diego Legion for the 2024 season of Major League Rugby (MLR).

Giteau, who played at three Rugby World Cups and won 103 caps for Australia, announced his retirement in February, having last appeared for former MLR club the LA Giltinis.

“This is definitely, definitely my last season… Wife made me promise,” Giteau wrote on social media.

“We are over the moon to secure Matt’s services for the upcoming season,” San Diego coach Danny Lee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He is a world-class player who will bring an incredible wealth of knowledge, a competitive attitude, and a drive to succeed with him that will no doubt spread throughout the squad.”

Giteau, who was key in Australia’s run to the 2015 World Cup final, won three European Cups after moving to French side Toulon before stints in Japan and the United States.

