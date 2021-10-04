Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 4 October 2021
British jockey Matt Griffiths in intensive care after tragic car accident

A statement released by the Injured Jockeys’ Fund on Monday evening said that Griffiths is in a ‘stable but critical’ condition.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 9:06 PM
Matt Griffiths.
Image: PA
Image: PA

GRADE ONE-WINNING JOCKEY Matt Griffiths is in a “stable but critical” condition in intensive care following a fatal car accident on Sunday.

Griffiths was travelling along a road near Exford, a village on Exmoor, when the crash happened.

He was taken to a hospital in Bristol for treatment.

A statement released by the Injured Jockeys’ Fund on Monday evening read: “There was a fatal car accident yesterday near Exford on Exmoor.

“National Hunt jockey Matt Griffiths was involved in this and, having been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, is now in a stable but critical condition.

“His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Griffiths partnered Dashel Drasher to success in the Grade One Ascot Chase in February for trainer Jeremy Scott, who has been his biggest supporter.

It was the culmination of a three-race winning streak at Ascot for the pair, who beat Master Tommytucker by two lengths.

