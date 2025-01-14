Shamrock Rovers sign former Ireland U21 international from Belgian second tier

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE signed former Ireland U21 international Matt Healy from Belgian club Royal Francs Borains.

The Cork native joins Danny Grant and goalkeeper Ed McGinty as the Hoops’ third new recruit ahead of the 2025 season.

Healy, 22, spent five years on the books at Ipswich Town at both academy and senior level, though never made a first-team appearance, and returned to the League of Ireland twice for loan spells with his native Cork City in 2022 and 2023.

He moved to join Royal Francs Borains in Belgium’s second tier in the summer of 2023, but after coming into the final six months of his contract, has now agreed a multi-year deal with Rovers.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley believes his new recruit has the versatility to play in the six, eight or ten roles.

“When we felt there was a possibility that we could get him home, we did everything possible to make it happen,” Bradley said.

“It took a lot of talk and convincing, but I’m delighted that Matt feels the next part of his development is at Rovers.

At 22, he’s a brilliant age, he has really good attributes as a midfielder and has a brilliant attitude and good head on his shoulders.

“He’s focused, determined and ambitious, so he’ll fit a lot of what we do.”

Healy could make his first competitive appearance for the Rovers in next month’s Uefa Conference League play-off round tie against Molde of Norway.