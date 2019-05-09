This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World number 837 stuns the British Masters with new course record

Matthew Jordan leads the way at Hillside, with Michael Hoey the best of the Irish after the first round.

By AFP Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:29 PM
14 minutes ago 880 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4627639
Jordan carded a superb round of 63 on Thursday.
Image: Peter Byrne
Jordan carded a superb round of 63 on Thursday.
Jordan carded a superb round of 63 on Thursday.
Image: Peter Byrne

ENGLAND’S MATTHEW JORDAN stunned the field with a new course record of 63 in the first round of the British Masters on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, ranked 837th in the world, carded nine birdies in a bogey-free 18 holes at Hillside.

Jordan, in just his 12th event as a professional golfer, ended the day with a two-shot lead over compatriot Matt Wallace and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult.

“You never quite expect it,” said Jordan. “I knew I had been playing quite well and just from the get-go it started perfectly and from then on I just kept it going.

“You start to realise you’re doing quite well because more people turn up and you see a couple of cameras.

“I was nervous maybe for a couple of holes, like around 11 and 12, and then I settled back into it.”

Tournament host and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was five shots off the lead after an opening 68, with defending champion Eddie Pepperell two shots further back following a round of 70.

Michael Hoey, in a tie for 10th, was the best of the Irish on four-under, while Paul Dunne signed for an opening round 71 to sit eight shots off the lead.

Gavin Moynihan, meanwhile, is three-over.

© AFP 2019

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie