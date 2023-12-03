Tributes paid after death of former Tyrone minor footballer in Sydney

TYRONE GAA ARE leading the tributes to former minor footballer Matthew McGuigan, who has died in Australia.

McGuigan, 24, recently moved to Sydney. He previously captained the Kildress Wolfe Tones senior football team.

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain has learned of the death of Matthew McGuigan, Cill Dreasa.



Is le croí trom agus mórbhrón a d'fhoghlaim Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain faoi bhás Mhaitiú Mhig Uiginn, Cill Dreasa.



Matty represented Tyrone… pic.twitter.com/I0d5li7Z0J — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) December 2, 2023

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain has learned of the death of Matthew McGuigan, Cill Dreasa,” a statement from Tyrone GAA reads.

“Matty represented Tyrone as a member of the County Minor squad in 2017 and since then had developed into one of the County’s most outstanding forwards with his club Kildress Wolfe Tones.

Advertisement

“Matty’s contributions to his team were nothing short of extraordinary, and his legacy as a player will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of witnessing his prowess on the field.

“His commitment to the game and his unwavering spirit has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Kildress Wolfe Tones and the broader community in Tyrone.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the McGuigan and Treacy Families, to Matthew’s partner and friends and to the entire Cill Dreasa club.”

“We are absolutely devastated here in Kildress tonight with the sad news of Matty’s death,” McGuigan’s native club wrote on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuigan and Tracey families at this very difficult time. Rest in peace Matty, you truly were one of a kind.”

Kildress Wolfe Tones also shared their decision to continue their ’5k a day’ event this week, “in the hope that it will bring comfort to our community during this time”. They are encouraging members to call in to the club, adding, “We all know the importance of looking out for and supporting each other and even more so in times like this.”

McGuigan’s club in Sydney has also paid tribute. “It is with a very heavy heart that Cormac McAnallens GAA has learned of the passing of our new member Matthew McGuigan, Kildress Wolf Tones.

Cormac McAnallens GAA Instagram. Cormac McAnallens GAA Instagram.

“Matty had only recently arrived in Sydney with his girlfriend Clodagh, and in his short time spent here, had touched the lives of many that were fortunate enough to have encountered him. Matty’s love for Gaelic football and his extreme talent was one of many qualities he was well known for. His commitment and dedication to the game was to be admired by many and we all were looking forward to him being our team mate and part of our club.

“Matthew will forever leave an imprint on the hearts of all those that knew him and his charming smile and kindness will be greatly missed.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the McGuigan and Tracey Families, his partner Clodagh, to all his friends, and to all at Kildress Wolf Tones.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”