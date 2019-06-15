This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Mayo as midfield star suffers broken collar bone

Matthew Ruane sustained the injury during a training game this week.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,753 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4684018
Matthew Ruane in action for Mayo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Matthew Ruane in action for Mayo.
Matthew Ruane in action for Mayo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MATTHEW RUANE WILL miss Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash against Down next weekend after suffering a broken collar bone on Friday night. 

The Connacht Telegraph reports that Ruane went down with the injury during an A vs B training game.

It’s unclear at this stage how long he’s been ruled out for, but Ruane is likely to miss at least a month of action.

Ruane was one of the finds of the league and played a starring role in the Division 1 triumph, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Aidan O’Shea. He bagged 1-1 in against Kerry at Croke Park in April as Mayo lorded the centre-field battle.

James Horan’s side travel to face Down in round 2 of the qualifiers on Saturday night. The return of Seamus O’Shea and Donal Vaughan from injury will bolster Horan’s options in the middle third.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie