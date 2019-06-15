Blow for Mayo as midfield star suffers broken collar bone

MATTHEW RUANE WILL miss Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash against Down next weekend after suffering a broken collar bone on Friday night.

The Connacht Telegraph reports that Ruane went down with the injury during an A vs B training game.

It’s unclear at this stage how long he’s been ruled out for, but Ruane is likely to miss at least a month of action.

Ruane was one of the finds of the league and played a starring role in the Division 1 triumph, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Aidan O’Shea. He bagged 1-1 in against Kerry at Croke Park in April as Mayo lorded the centre-field battle.

James Horan’s side travel to face Down in round 2 of the qualifiers on Saturday night. The return of Seamus O’Shea and Donal Vaughan from injury will bolster Horan’s options in the middle third.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!