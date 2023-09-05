Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Matthew Twomey (file pic).
# surprise
Cork camogie manager steps down weeks after All-Ireland win
Matthew Twomey had been in charge since November 2021.
26 minutes ago

CORK ALL-IRELAND WINNING camogie manager Matthew Twomey has stepped down from the role.

C103 Sport is reporting that Twomey has informed the board and players he is departing, just weeks after steering the Rebels to All-Ireland senior glory.

Twomey succeeded Paudie Murray at the helm in November 2021, undertaking a two-year term. Cork were defeated in the league and All-Ireland final in the Douglas man’s first season in charge.

After another league final loss earlier this year, they rallied in the championship and powered to O’Duffy Cup success.

They overcame Kilkenny and Galway in the knockout stages, before roaring past Waterford in the Croke Park decider on 6 August. Amy O’Connor hit 3-7 as Cork claimed first title since 2018 and their 29th in total. The final score was 5-13 to 0-9, a record crowd of 30,191 watching on.

With Twomey exiting, the hunt now begins for their next manager.

