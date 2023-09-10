'It's been fantastic but best of luck to anyone who thinks they can do a 10-year stint'

WHEN MATTHEW TWOMEY agreed to be the new Cork camogie manager in 2021, he signed up for a two-year go at the gig, come what may.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Former Cork boss Matthew Twomey. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

He honoured that promise to himself earlier this week, announcing his decision to step down after helping his county end a five-year pause on All-Ireland glory. Some of the players sensed this might be coming. They checked in with him about his plans for 2024 the day after their All-Ireland win against Waterford, but their eagerness for him to stay couldn’t dissuade him. Two years is two years.

He has a steel fabrication business that he runs with his brother that needs more of his time. There’s also his family at home in Douglas and an Arsenal-obsessed daughter who he has promised to bring to a game at some point.

Twomey was informed that the option of a third year in charge at the outset of the 2023 season, but after some 10 years in the set-up [previously as a coach under Paudie Murray], he still felt it was time to step off the Cork treadmill.

“Obviously it’s a bit harder after winning the All-Ireland but my mind was made up well before it,” Twomey tells The 42.

“I just wanted to give it my best for two years and then step away.

Advertisement

“I’m not conscious about myself, I’m conscious about my work environment and my home life as well. I’ve no problem making sacrifices, but it’s on them as well to make sacrifices unbeknownst to them.”

Twomey’s predecessor Paudie Murray held the position of Cork manager for 10 years. The demands of the job have always been heavy to carry but the workload has intensified all the more in recent years.

Inter-county camogie is no longer a sport that only comes under the spotlight once a year on All-Ireland final day. Media interest hovers over the teams all year round now. Fanbases have expanded. Expectations of what’s expected of inter-county sides has been amped up too. All in all, Twomey estimates that he would typically give about 40 hours per week to his managerial commitments.

“I got involved with Paudie in 2014 and things have totally changed,” Twomey begins.

“We won the All-Ireland that year but only played in Croke Park once. Last year, we played there three times, so it’s a bit more pressure.

“When the sport is getting a lot more exposure, the demands of the media and all that…. We were under pressure because we lost a couple of matches but we lost the same amount of matches in 2014 and probably got bigger hammerings and there was nothing said about it. I could go out for a pint with my buddies and they wouldn’t even know we were after playing that day.

“The last couple of years have been fantastic but best of luck to anyone who thinks they can do a 10-year stint. I’d tip my hat to them.

“This year I brought in Jennifer Meighan who helped me out with a lot of stuff like organising gear, the food and all that. She was super and she took an awful lot of pressure off me. We had 15 on the management team this year and it has gone to another professional level. It’s catching up with the men’s side of things. I see some of the men’s teams with 30 in the management team.

“I don’t envisage camogie going that way but it’s not far off it either.”

Bryan Keane / INPHO Twomey celebrates All-Ireland success with his Cork team. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Before the All-Ireland final, Twomey had a slight worry that his reign as Cork manager would read that he had brought his team to four national finals and lost all of them. Kilkenny had beaten them in the previous All-Ireland decider, and there were back-to-back league final losses to Galway mixed in with that too.

Bowing out as an All-Ireland champion is the ultimate relief, and letting go of the hectic routine doesn’t take long to do. Two years is two years, and a promise is a promise.

“You’re in a routine for so long and you’re used to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and calling the lads every night. You’re looking at your phone, thinking, ‘There’s something wrong here.’ But look you get used to having a quiet phone again. This week has been a different ball game.

“I know some of these girls for 10 years and they’re gems. I’m glad that I was part of it. Paudie did a lot of work to bring it to another level and I’m hoping that I brought it a small bit more. It’s what they deserve and they’re incredible.

“We had a great relationship and there’s definitely a sadness. But they’ve been fierce respectful to me since I started getting involved with Cork camogie. They gave us everything for the last two years and I really appreciate all the efforts they did. I’m glad they got their rewards because they’re a super bunch of players. Whoever comes in — male or female — is going to be a lucky person.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!