France's Jalibert a doubt for England Six Nations clash after injury

FRANCE FLY-HALF MATTHIEU Jalibert is a serious doubt to face England in the Six Nations this weekend after suffering an ankle injury in training on Wednesday.

Jalibert, 23, was hurt in a tackle during the session and was helped off the field by coaching staff members before Saturday’s game at Twickenham.

The Bordeaux-Begles playmaker has been a used substitute by head coach Fabien Galthie during the holders’ three opening games of the Championship.

This year’s Rugby World Cup hosts have claimed victories over Italy and Scotland either side of defeat to world number one side Ireland so far in this Six Nations.

Galthie could turn to La Rochelle’s two-time international Antoine Hastoy to stand in for Jalibert for this weekend’s trip to west London, where Les Bleus last won in 2007.

Former France captain Galthie also has starting full-back Thomas Ramos as an option as he can cover the No. 10 shirt.

The other selection issues facing Galthie include replacing banned tight-head prop Mohamed Haouas and injured flanker Anthony Jelonch.

Jalibert’s club team-mate Sipili Falatea is an option in the front-row and Francois Cros is set to take Jelonch’s spot.

There is also speculation as to whether Galthie recalls centre Jonathan Danty to his lineup after the La Rochelle midfielder recovered from a knee issue.

Galthie will name his side to face England on Thursday with their hopes of defending their Six Nations title out of their hands with unbeaten Ireland heading to Scotland on Sunday.

– © AFP 2023