Bayern Munich splash €70m on Dutch defender De Ligt

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal.
“Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape,” said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.
#FCBayern have signed Matthijs #DeLigt from Juventus. 🔴⚪— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 19, 2022
🔗 All the information: https://t.co/eHmLbFlXJP#ServusDeLigt #MiaSanMia @mdeligt_04
More to follow
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to membersBecome a Member
COMMENTS (2)