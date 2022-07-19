Bayern Munich splash €70m on Dutch defender De Ligt

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal.

“Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape,” said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.

More to follow

