Monday 10 June, 2019
'I was a little shocked, so I laughed' - Ronaldo asked in-demand De Ligt to join him at Juventus

The Portuguese captain spoke to his Dutch opponent at the full-time whistle of last night’s Nations League final.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,810 Views 1 Comment
The pair in action at at the Estádio do Dragao last night.
AJAX AND NETHERLANDS star Matthijs de Ligt revealed Cristiano Ronaldo asked him if he would join Juventus next season following Portugal’s Nations League victory over the defender’s Dutch side.

De Ligt, 19, is expected to make a big-money move from Ajax in the close season, with Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona reportedly among the likely transfer destinations for the young defender.

But Juve star Ronaldo wasted no time trying to get the defender to Turin after Portugal edged Netherlands 1-0 in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The Portuguese forward was seen talking to the defender following the match, which saw Portugal edge De Ligt and co. 1-0 behind a goal from Goncalo Guedes.

Asked if Ronaldo had questioned if he would be his team-mate at Juventus, De Ligt told NOS: “That could be true, yes.

I didn’t understand him at first. I was a little shocked, so I laughed, but I didn’t say anything.

“Shortly after the game you are not at all concerned with it, you are disappointed you have lost and that is the only thing you are thinking about.”

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the centre-back, who enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 as Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals.

They were defeated by Tottenham in that semi-final battle, but the Eredivisie champions were able to take down reigning champions Real Madrid and Ronaldo’s Juventus along the way, with De Ligt putting in standout performances in both ties.

Ajax were also able to seal a league title, edging PSV to win the Eredivisie.

De Ligt, Ajax’s captain, has made 117 senior appearances for the club and was recognized with the Golden Boy award in 2018.

