Matthijs de Ligt a major doubt for Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifier with Ireland

NETHERLANDS DEFENDER MATTHIJS de Ligt is a major doubt for the Netherlands’ final Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

Ronald Koeman’s side, who are currently second in Group B, host the Republic of Ireland in Amsterdam on 18 November before finishing their campaign away to Gibraltar on 21 November.

But they look likely to be without de Ligt after Bayern Munich confirmed that the centre-back will be sidelined “for the time being” with a knee injury.

De Ligt injured his right knee as Bayern were eliminated 2-1 to third-division Saarbrücken in the German Cup on Wednesday night.

The club did not specify how long de Ligt would spend on the sidelines, saying he was “out for the time being” and “will be missing from FC Bayern in the next games.”

The 24-year-old, who has just returned from an injury to the same knee, grabbed his leg and signalled immediately to the bench 19 minutes into the match, before being subbed out.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed after the match de Ligt’s injury was to the “same knee” and “was extremely painful”.

