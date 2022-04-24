Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 24 April 2022
London GAA pays tribute to referee Mattie Maher following tragic death

A statement from the association confirmed the news as they hailed a “larger than life character” who did so much for Gaelic games.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Apr 2022, 12:23 PM
Referee Mattie Maher.
ALL LONDON GAA fixtures have been postponed this weekend in a show of respect following the tragic death of referee Mattie Maher.

The Tipperary native passed away on his way to hospital after falling ill while taking charge of a match in Watford.

A statement from London GAA confirmed the news as they paid tribute to a “larger than life character” who did so much for Gaelic games.

“London GAA is extremely saddened to report the absolutely awful news that referee Mattie Maher passed away earlier this evening. He had been reffing a provincial match in Watford when he took ill, but passed away en route to the hospital.

“Mattie, a prominent referee and known to all involved in any way with GAA in London, was a larger than life character. He refereed numerous county finals in recent years, a clear indication of how valued he was and had become a popular figure among players and spectators alike.

“Mattie was also an esteemed club delegate at county board meetings, and frequently contributed to varied discussion on important GAA matters… often wrapping things up with a witty, tongue-in-cheek remark.

“But above all the Tipperary native was a family man, who often had his two beloved children alongside him on his way into the grounds for matches. It is them and his wife Denise that the board wish to pass on their most heartfelt condolences to at this desperately sad time.

“Due to this tragedy and as a mark of respect to Mattie, all London GAA fixtures are called off this weekend.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

