This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Newcastle youngster ends Serie A speculation and commits future to Magpies

Matty Longstaff has signed a two-year deal at the club.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 11:00 AM
53 minutes ago 1,466 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5182801
Matty Longstaff (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Matty Longstaff (file pic).
Matty Longstaff (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

NEWCASTLE MIDFIELDER MATTY Longstaff has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal.

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who made 15 appearances during the 2019-20 season, was out of contract at St James’ Park.

He had been linked with Italian Serie A club Udinese and Premier League rivals Leeds and Brighton after extension talks stalled last season.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce has challenged Longstaff to rediscover the form shown when he broke into the first team.

“It’s great to see a young local lad from North Shields staying with his boyhood club,” Bruce said.

“It’s taken a while, but patience is a virtue and I’ve always said that I was quietly confident.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We never want to lose our good young players and it’s an important time for Matty now.

“I do believe the speculation affected him, so let’s hope we get to see the real Matty, the one who burst onto the scene before last Christmas, and let’s see him come and perform to the level which we hope he can maintain.”

England U20 international Longstaff, whose older brother Sean also plays for Newcastle, claimed the winning goal against Manchester United on his top-flight debut in October.

He said: “I’m delighted to have signed. It took a bit longer than I’d hoped but I’m really happy it’s done now, and I can’t wait to get back to playing at a full St James’ Park hopefully soon.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie