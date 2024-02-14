Tributes paid to Maureen Mullins following her death at the age of 94

MAUREEN MULLINS, MATRIARCH of the famous Irish racing family, has died aged 94.

Wife of multiple champion trainer Paddy Mullins, who died in 2010, Maureen Mullins was the mother of trainer Willie, fellow Grade One-winning handlers Tony and Tom, renowned horse transporter George and daughter Sandra – all of who were victorious in the saddle.

She was also a winning rider herself, steering Razzo Forte to glory in a female riders’ event at Gowran Park in 1982, a race which her daughter also rode in.

Advertisement

Her grandchildren include record-breaking amateur rider Patrick, multiple Grade One-winner Danny, and David, who rode Rule The World to win the 2016 Grand National.

All at Gowran Park are saddened at the passing of our former Director and current shareholder Mrs Maureen Mullins. We extend our heart felt sympathies to Mrs Mullins family and friends at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam pic.twitter.com/edh5Hpt8m7 — Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) February 14, 2024

Grandsons Charlie and Emmet have also ridden winners while the latter trained a Grand National victor in 2022 Aintree hero Noble Yeats, underlining the family’s incredible influence on National Hunt racing.

Danny Mullins posted on X (formerly Twitter): “What a woman, such an inspiration. RIP.”

She was involved as an owner and breeder down the years, with Kilcruit a recent feather in her cap having won the Grade One Punchestown bumper following his sale having initially raced in her colours.

The British Horseracing Authority paid tribute to her “tremendous passion for the sport”, saying: “All of us at the BHA are saddened to learn of the passing of Maureen Mullins. We extend our condolences to the Mullins family today.

“Maureen Mullins had a tremendous passion for the sport to which she gave so much and her legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come.”