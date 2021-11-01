FAI lead tributes following the death of 'dedicated football man' Maurice Price

THE FAI HAS led the tributes following the death of Irish football coach Maurice Price, celebrating him as “a dedicated football man”.

Price held a multitude of roles throughout all levels of Irish football, most notably as part of the senior international staff under both Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy.

The FAI is saddened to learn of the passing of Maurice Price



A dedicated football man who worked with international teams and had a huge impact with Lourdes Celtic



May he Rest in Peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OpBbp8jI4l — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 1, 2021

He was also involved with Ireland’s youth teams, and was the manager of the U18 side for the 1996 European Championships in France and Luxembourg.

The results under Price at that tournament qualified Ireland for the 1997 World Youth Championship in Malaysia where, with Brian Kerr in charge, the team went on an incredible run and made history by finishing third.

A stalwart of the famous Lourdes Celtic schoolboy club in Crumlin, Price also worked within the FAI’s Technical Department as well as with several League of Ireland clubs, including at Dundalk where he was assistant manager to Jim Gannon in the early 2000s.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member