Monday 1 November 2021
FAI lead tributes following the death of 'dedicated football man' Maurice Price

Price was part of Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy’s Ireland backrooms, and qualified the country for the historic 1997 World Youth Championship in Malaysia.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Nov 2021, 2:01 PM
THE FAI HAS led the tributes following the death of Irish football coach Maurice Price, celebrating him as “a dedicated football man”.

Price held a multitude of roles throughout all levels of Irish football, most notably as part of the senior international staff under both Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy.

He was also involved with Ireland’s youth teams, and was the manager of the U18 side for the 1996 European Championships in France and Luxembourg.

The results under Price at that tournament qualified Ireland for the 1997 World Youth Championship in Malaysia where, with Brian Kerr in charge, the team went on an incredible run and made history by finishing third.

A stalwart of the famous Lourdes Celtic schoolboy club in Crumlin, Price also worked within the FAI’s Technical Department as well as with several League of Ireland clubs, including at Dundalk where he was assistant manager to Jim Gannon in the early 2000s.

The42 Team

