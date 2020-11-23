Maurice Setters, Ireland assistant manager under Jack Charlton, dies aged 83

Maurice Setters (left) and Jack Charlton pictured after Ireland's quarter-final loss to Italy at the 1990 World Cup.

THE DEATH HAS occurred of former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Maurice Setters.

He was 83.

A former captain at Manchester United in his playing days, Setters served as Jack Charlton’s right-hand man during his hugely successful spell as Ireland boss, when the Boys in Green qualified for two World Cups and a European Championship.

“The Football Association of Ireland are saddened to hear of the death of Maurice Setters,” reads a statement released by the FAI this afternoon.

“Assistant manager to Jack Charlton and a former Ireland U21 manager, Maurice played a key role in the success of the Irish team in the 1980s and 1990s. May he rest in peace.”

Setters, who was born in Devon, joined United in 1960 when legendary manager Matt Busby signed him from West Bromwich Albion.

He went on to make 194 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit and was a member of their 1963 FA Cup-winning side.

His death comes just four months after that of Jack Charlton, who passed away in July.

“Manchester United is deeply saddened to hear that Maurice Setters has passed away at the age of 83,” the Premier League club said in a statement paying tribute to their former skipper.

“We send our condolences to Maurice’s family and friends at this difficult time – rest in peace.”