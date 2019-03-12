Pochettino said 'you know what you are' to referee Mike Dean during heated row, report claims

The Spurs boss approached the match officials after his side's loss to Burnley.

TOTTENHAM BOSS MAURICIO Pochettino repeatedly told Mike Dean, “You know what you are” during his Turf Moor tirade, according to the referee’s written account.

Pochettino received a two-match touchline ban and a £10,000 fine for his animated on-field outburst following the 2-1 Premier League loss to Burnley last month.

The Argentine approached the match officials after full-time and appeared to take exception to something Dean said during a heated confrontation.

Dean provided his version of the exchange in a post-match referee’s report which formed part of the Football Association’s evidence for charging Pochettino with improper conduct.

He wrote: “Mr Pochettino acted in a very irresponsible and aggressive manner.

He wouldn’t stop saying, ‘You know what you are, you know what you are’.

“I then said on numerous occasions to go away at least 10 times and he wouldn’t get out of my personal space and then aggressively pointed his finger just a few inches from my face again saying, ‘You know what you are’.

“Mr Pochettino then left me alone and left the field of play.

“When I reached the tunnel he was waiting at the top of the stairs again saying, ‘You know what you are’ and had to be escorted to the dressing room by security staff from Burnley.”

Pochettino apologised for his behaviour and accepted a charge of improper conduct despite being in “shock” over the “completely unfair” touchline ban.

The 47-year-old can return to the bench after the Premier League match against Liverpool on 31 March.

