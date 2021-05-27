Tottenham hold talks with former boss Pochettino about possible return

TOTTENHAM HAVE HELD talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about a possible return to the club.

The 49-year-old, who is currently in charge of Paris St Germain, left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But with Mourinho sacked last month, the PA news agency understands Spurs have spoken to the Argentinian regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge.

Pochettino guided PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League after taking over from Thomas Tuchel in January, beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the way, and won the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France.

But they missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille and there are mixed messages about his future in Paris.

The French club were not prepared to comment on “rumours” when approached by the PA news agency and responded by putting out an interview of Pochettino talking about doing “great things in the future”.

Pochettino, who is understood to be back in London, said in an interview conducted on Monday: “I’m happy with the way the players have adapted to the changes.

“There are many things which could not be changed or which could not be developed for lack of time.

“But I still think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other types of ideas on the ground, we will do great things in the future.

“And in a club like Paris St Germain, you are forced to think that perfection is accessible and that winning is the only option.

“And for a club like ours, it’s about winning, winning and winning. And come back to win.

“It requires a great expenditure of energy and always having the certainty that the priority is to be professional and that the difficulties or the obstacles are always surmountable. And it’s my challenge, to impose this idea here.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, Danny Rose’s 14-year association with Tottenham is over after he left the club at the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old joined from Leeds in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances, being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team that challenged for honours over a number of seasons.

But the last two years have been difficult for him, having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Newcastle and, after vowing to allow his sizeable contract at Spurs to run down, he was banished to the under-23s this campaign and was not even registered in the club’s Premier League squad.