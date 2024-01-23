Advertisement
Mauritania coach Amir Abdou steered the country to a first AFCON victory and a place in the knockout rounds (file photo). AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/Alamy Stock Photo
AFCON

Mauritania celebrate first-ever AFCON victory - and condemn Algeria to shock exit

Mohamed Delllah Yaly gave Mauritania an unlikely 1-0 win against the former champions.
29 minutes ago

Sky Sports Football / YouTube

FORMER CHAMPIONS ALGERIA crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Mauritania, who are 75 places lower in the world rankings.

Captain Mohamed Delllah Yaly scored after 37 minutes in Bouake for the Group D outsiders, who will fill one of four places reserved for third-placed finishers in the mini-league stage.

Angola defeated Burkina Faso 2-0 in the same section and topped the final standings with seven points. Burkina Faso (four) and Mauritania (three) also advanced to the knockout stage.

Champions in 1990 and 2019, Algeria came to the Ivory Coast among the favourites to win the African football showpiece only to depart without winning a match.

After draws with Angola and Burkina Faso, they were stunned by Mauritania, who had never won a Cup of Nations match in eight previous attempts spanning three editions.

Against the run of play, Mauritania took the lead on 37 minutes just after goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea conceded a corner having used his leg to block an Aboubakary Koita shot.

Algeria failed to clear the corner and when the ball returned to the area, Iraq-based captain Dellah Yaly struck the ball into the net off a post.

It was not the cleanest of strikes, but that did not matter as wild celebrations erupted.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
