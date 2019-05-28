This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maurizio Sarri pictured storming out of Chelsea's final training session ahead of Europa League final

The Blues boss appeared angry during his side’s final training session ahead of their final date with Arsenal on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 May 2019, 8:47 PM
37 minutes ago 3,094 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4658705

MAURIZIO SARRI STORMED out of a rare full open training Chelsea session in front of the world’s media ahead of the Europa League final.

The Blues’ preparation to face Arsenal in Baku has been far from ideal as Sarri watched a training match towards the end of his public run out at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz were seen minorly clashing at the end of a training match during the session.

However, it appeared to be a minor incident to spark such a volatile reaction from the 60-year-old coach, who proceeded to throw down his baseball cap, pick it up and then throw it down again before storming out of the stadium and not coming back to witness the end of his players run-out on Wednesday night.

Sarri’s frustrations may also come as N’Golo Kante looks set to miss out on the big match after struggling through the final full training session ahead of kick off.

He trained alone with a fitness coach and then with his team-mates but he didn’t get involved in the training match and he didn’t kick a ball once during the last warm up.

The France international is expected to join Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger on the sidelines, even though Sarri had described him as 50-50 to make it in the pre-match press conference.

Sarri’s reaction looks even stranger after he said he loved his players and that it makes him think about staying amid interest from Juventus, who are looking to replace outgoing manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Chelsea Training and Press Conference - Olympic Stadium Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri (left) and coach Marco Ianni (right) during the training session at The Olympic Stadium. Source: Adam Davy

Omnisport understands that Chelsea won’t stand in Sarri’s way if he wants to join Juventus but they will ask for £5 million to buy out his contract, as talks over his future will begin after the Europa League final.

Chelsea topped Eintracht Frankfurt to book their place in the Europa League finale as Sarri looks to seal his first piece of major silverware.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League, behind only Manchester City and Liverpool, while also falling to City in the finale of the Carabao Cup.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

