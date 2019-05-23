This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jorginho: I'd be surprised if Sarri left Chelsea

Recent speculation has linked Sarri with Juventus.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 May 2019, 9:15 AM
Maurizio Sarri is preparing his side for next week's Europa League final.
JORGINHO SAID HE would be surprised if Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri left the Premier League club amid links to Juventus.

Sarri led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the Europa League final in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, a return to Serie A has been mooted for the former Napoli boss – who has emerged as a possible replacement for Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A holders Juve.

Jorginho – who followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli – was asked if he would continue his relationship with the 60-year-old if he departed London and the Italy midfielder told Sky Sport Italia: “I have four years on my contract with Chelsea.

“I’d be surprised he did leave, because we are third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, we’re in the Europa League Final and reached the Carabao Cup Final.

“It has been a positive season. Sarri is relaxed, even more so now than in other stages of the campaign.”

Sarri’s Chelsea are set to face London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku on 29 May.

“It’s an international final of a prestigious competition and we are working well to be ready for it,” said Jorginho. “We must believe in our football and know that we can do it. There are great players here and we can bring the trophy home.”

Jorginho, who arrived in a reported £50million transfer at the start of the 2018-19 season, added: “It will be our 63rd competitive match of the season and obviously those start to weigh on you. I see this as a very positive campaign.

“It’s only natural that at a club like Chelsea, there is going to be all this pressure. There will always be criticism, but I remained calm and relaxed.

“I’ll always have something new to learn and I’ve seen consistent growth throughout the season.”

