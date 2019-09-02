Former captain Icardi seals PSG loan after penning Inter Milan contract extension

Mauro Icardi in action for Inter Milan earlier this year.

MAURO ICARDI HAS completed an initial season-long loan move to Paris Saint-Germain after penning a one-year contract extension with Inter.

The striker’s San Siro soap opera took its latest turn on deadline day as he flew to Paris to undergo a medical before signing with Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The agreement includes an option to buy for PSG, with the required fee reportedly set at €70million.

Inter allowed their former captain to leave only after securing his signature on a new deal, although it seems likely he has played his last game for the Nerazzurri.

The fresh terms safeguard against the Argentina striker potentially leaving on a free at the end of next term.

Icardi’s move to Parc des Princes comes after weekend reports by La Gazzetta dello Sport that his legal team were threatening to sue Inter over his exclusion from the first team.

Inter coach Antonio Conte overlooked the former Sampdoria forward for wins over Lecce and Cagliari as a long-running saga dragged into the new season.

