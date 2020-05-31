This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG sign Inter Milan striker Icardi for a reported €50m

The Argentine international spent the season on loan with the French champions — scoring 20 goals.

By Ben Blake Sunday 31 May 2020, 12:27 PM
The 27-year-old made 31 appearances for PSG this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have announced the permanent signing of Mauro Icardi. 

The Argentine striker spent the season at the Parc des Princes on loan from Inter Milan, having been stripped of the captaincy and frozen out of the Nerazzurri’s first-team squad.

Icardi made 31 appearances — scoring 20 goals and recording four assists — as PSG retained the Ligue 1 title, which was ended early due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

He has agreed a four-year deal to remain in the French capital, and will cost a reported €50 million with a further €7m in add-ons. 

Having spent time at Barcelona’s academy as a youngster, Icardi made the breakthrough in senior football with Sampdoria before departing for Inter in 2013.

He holds an Italian passport and is capped eight times for Argentina. 

