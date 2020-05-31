PSG sign Inter Milan striker Icardi for a reported €50m

The 27-year-old made 31 appearances for PSG this season.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have announced the permanent signing of Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker spent the season at the Parc des Princes on loan from Inter Milan, having been stripped of the captaincy and frozen out of the Nerazzurri’s first-team squad.

Icardi made 31 appearances — scoring 20 goals and recording four assists — as PSG retained the Ligue 1 title, which was ended early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has agreed a four-year deal to remain in the French capital, and will cost a reported €50 million with a further €7m in add-ons.

Having spent time at Barcelona’s academy as a youngster, Icardi made the breakthrough in senior football with Sampdoria before departing for Inter in 2013.

He holds an Italian passport and is capped eight times for Argentina.

Mauro Icardi signs Paris Saint-Germain contract until 30 June 2024



Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season.https://t.co/fynMzu5Uw6 pic.twitter.com/3M48PSsXHh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2020 Source: Paris Saint-Germain /Twitter

